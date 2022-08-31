The Bethalto Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around noon today (Wednesday) at the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. Bethalto Police report a male was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.
Police from multiple agencies responded to the scene, as well as the Bethalto Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance Service. The suspect was taken into custody. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.