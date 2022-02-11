A person of interest is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation out of Greenville overnight. A shooting took place Thursday evening, and a female victim was found dead. Illinois State Police initially reported a subject had been barricaded in a residence in the 500 block of East Main Street last evening and reported at 1:00am today ISP detained a subject as part of the investigation.
State Police say authorities were originally called to the 600 block of East South Street in Greenville around 7:25pm Thursday, to investigate a report of shots fired. They found a woman deceased at the scene. Police say a potential suspect was traced to the 500 block of East Main in Greenville, where the standoff took place for several hours before ending without further incident.
A police pursuit that reportedly originated in Greenville and ended in the Metro East may also be connected. A person in that chase was taken into custody and Illinois State Police continues to investigate. More details as they are made available.
Police are still collecting information on the case and if you have a tip, call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).