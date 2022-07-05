Alton Police are investigating a double shooting outside the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex Monday night. Officers from Alton and other area agencies responded just after 10:15pm and found two people wounded outside apartments in the 800 block of Oakwood. They were transported to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment.
One person was taken into custody at the scene and police say those involved were familiar with each other. No official word yet on the identity of the victims or their conditions. We’ll have more information on the case as it is made available.