One person is dead, and a Dupo police officer has been seriously injured in a shooting in Dupo Sunday afternoon. A suspect has been barricaded in a nearby residence since early Sunday afternoon and dozens of police officers have surrounded the area of the 700 block of McBride Avenue. Police have been warning area residents to remain inside their homes since the incident began.
The injured officer, who was responding to a call of a disturbance, was reportedly shot in the neck and shoulder and is listed in serious condition at a St. Louis area hospital according to police. The deceased person was located after the officer was shot but has not been identified.
Dupo is located in southern St. Clair County, just off Interstate 255.