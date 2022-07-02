A small airplane crashed late Saturday morning near St. Jacob, Illinois, killing the co-pilot and seriously injuring the pilot. Illinois State Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident that took place near Keck Road and Illinois Route 4 next to St. Louis Metro East Airport/Shafer Field just after 11:30am Saturday.
The pilot, 39-year-old Buck E. Martin of Edwardsville was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The deceased victim has been identified as 60-year-old Robert L. Binger of Lake City, FL. Illinois State Police say the plane took off from the airport and for an unknown reason lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road. The crash of the White Piper Comanche 250 remains under investigation.