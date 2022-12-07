One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection.
One vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. Illinois Route 3 was shut down for the crash investigation and reopened just before 3am. The names of those involved is not available at this time.