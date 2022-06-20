One person is dead following a Sunday morning crash on Illinois 255 in Bethalto. It happened at 8:35am at Illinois Route 140 in the northbound lanes, which were closed for about an hour-and-a-half during the accident response and investigation.
According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, the driver was transported to an area hospital before being flown to a regional hospital and was later pronounced deceased. A passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Northbound lanes of traffic were shut down and traffic was rerouted until approximately 10:00 a.m. The driver’s name has not yet been made public, nor have details about how the crash happened.