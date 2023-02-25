A Shipman woman is dead and a man is hospitalized in St. Louis after a gun incident in Shipman Saturday afternoon. Police and EMS crews responded to the scene in the 500 block of Young Lane at around 1:30pm to discover the victims. A suspected shooter was taken into custody in Cottage Hills by the Madison County Sheriff's Department at around 1:45pm.
It is believed the victims lived together at the Shipman residence. One man was taken into custody after what the Madison County Sheriff's Department describes as a tense standoff with a suicidal male who was armed with a handgun. After being taken into custody it was learned he was the suspect in the Shipman incident. He is now in the custody of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department following a coordinated effort between the two departments to investigate the incident, The names of those involved have not yet been released.