One person is dead following a Saturday morning motorcycle wreck on Broadway at Main Street in Alton at about 11:20am. According to information from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on East Broadway and collided with a truck that had been traveling southbound on Main Street.
Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department arrived on scene and life-saving measures were attempted, but the motorcyclist died. The Alton Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating this crash. We’ll have more information as it becomes available