One person is dead, another in custody following a police pursuit and officer involved shooting late last night in western St. Charles County. The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at police after the vehicle came to a stop and was shot by the officers and later died of his injuries.
Wentzville Police say at around 10:45pm the St. Charles County Reduction Task Force attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a tag violation. The truck did not stop for police and a pursuit began on I-70 west near Route 79. The pickup exited at Highway Z and spike strips were used and caused the truck to hit the median wall near Wentzville Parkway. Authorities say a male and female fled on foot from the truck, and the male driver pointed a gun at officers who fired several shots and struck the man. The female passenger in the vehicle was not hit and was taken into custody. The man was taken to a local hospital and later died. The investigation continues.