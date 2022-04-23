The Marquette Catholic High School adaptation of "Once Upon a Mattress" opened Thursday night, with one more performance scheduled for Saturday. Once Upon a Mattress is a musical comedy with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. It opened off-Broadway in May 1959, and then moved to Broadway. The play was written as a humorous adaptation of the 1835 Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea".
Show time is 7pm tonight. Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased in advance here: https://secure.everyaction.com/N535eMKpRkGiihXM3XPHzQ2