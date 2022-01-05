The Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus is causing increasing concern among those in the healthcare profession. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Illinois are up more than 30 percent in the past week and are now just a few hundred below the all-time high set in November of 2020. A local health department spokesperson is reminding there is still plenty of vaccine available.
Amy Yeager, spokesperson for the Madison County Health Department urges anyone who is still on the fence to get the vaccine.
She says the Madison County Health Department reported its highest 7-day rolling average of cases on Tuesday, surpassing even the previous high reported last November.
The state’s most recent data shows Illinois averaging over 16,000 new cases a day. The high in the late winter of 2020 was 12,000 a day. You can hear the full interview with Yeager here: