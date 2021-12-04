There is a presumed case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant in St. Louis. The city’s public health director announced Friday they are waiting on the CDC to confirm it.
The case would be the first in Missouri. The person recently traveled within the United States.
The St. Louis public health director said there’s no reason to panic over the discovery. She said the best things to do to protect against the omicron variant are to get vaccinated and a booster, if qualified, also wear a face mask indoors and wash hands frequently.
There have not been any suspected omicron variant cases in Madison County yet.
The Madison County Health Department said Friday that six people in the county have died from COVID-19 already this month. There were 13 deaths in November.
The December deaths thus far include women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, as well as a man in his 80s and two men in their 70s.
To date, Madison County has logged more than 139,700 positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
As far as vaccinations go, the health department says 52.83 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. More than 38,400 booster shots have been administered.