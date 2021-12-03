If you have an older cellphone, it may not work at some point in 2022.
Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, which rely on older technology, to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G. AT&T has announced it will finish shutting down its 3G network by February.
Other carriers will shut down later in the year, meaning older cellphones will be unable to make or receive calls, texts, or even reach 911. Citizen’s Utility Board Spokesman Jim Chilsen said this could affect other devices.
He said you shouldn’t panic, but don’t procrastinate either. Find out if your device needs a software update or needs to be replaced.