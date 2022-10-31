As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture.
The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
“This is yet another indication that Illinois is on the right path to learning renewal, post-pandemic,” said Pritzker.
Still, the latest report card shows that the state’s 2 million students continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic and the suspension of in-person education ordered by the governor in 2020. Illinois students had limited opportunities for in-class learning until 2021-2022, when the state mandated that all schools reopen.
Illinois students continue to perform far below pre-pandemic levels on state reading and math testing for a second year. Students performed at roughly the same level as last year, which is below the latest round of testing before the pandemic.
Pritzker’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election, Republican Darren Bailey, told The Center Square that Illinois schools are a mess and changes need to be made.
“I think administrative bloat is one of the biggest problems and we need to get money to the classroom,” said Bailey. “The reality is that the majority of high schoolers across Illinois cannot read or do math at grade level.”
Illinois is third in the nation with 852 school districts, bested by only Texas and California, whose populations are more than double Illinois’ population.
Some of the numbers that stood out from the report card were absentee figures. Thirty percent of students were chronically absent last year, according to the report. A chronically absent student missed 10% or more of the school year, about 17 days, due to excused or unexcused absences.
The rates of chronic absenteeism were even higher for Black students at 48%, Hispanic students at 36%, low-income students at 43%, English learners at 35% and students with disabilities at 40%.