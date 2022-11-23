After nearly four decades in prison, a convicted murderer from Macoupin County is asking the courts to make him a free man. 63-year-old Robert G. Turner has petitioned the state for clemency in the murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault of 16-year-old Bridget Drobney in Gillespie.
Drobney was in Gillespie in the spring of 1985 for a wedding. She pulled over when she saw flashing red lights in her mirror, but that was Turner and two other men posing as police. She was raped and murdered in a cornfield. Current Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison:
Turner’s clemency hearing has been set for January 10 at the Sadie Forum in Chicago. That hearing is open to the public. Garrison says while the public will not be allowed to speak at the hearing, they may submit witness slips stating their position on the matter. He says his office will deliver any that are submitted to his office in Carlinville. Joining Garrison in opposition to the clemency request are former State’s Attorneys Ed Rees and Vincent Moreth.