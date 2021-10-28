A procession of police officers from around the region escorted the body of slain police officer Tyler Timmins back to Wood River on Wednesday. Officer Timmons was a 2003 graduate of East Alton – Wood River High School, and had been a police officer for 14 years, spending time with the departments in Roxana, Worden, and Hartford, before joining the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020.
Former superintendent at East Alton - Wood River High School, Dr. John Pearson shares with The Big Z the sentiment of many.
Funeral arrangements for Timmins are being handled by Mark’s Mortuary in Wood River.
Photos: Chris Rhodes