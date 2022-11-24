shooting crime scene stock
One person suffered undisclosed injuries after being shot during a confrontation with police Thursday morning in Litchfield. Officers with the Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department responded to call of a person with a gun just after 10am in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union.  
 
According to information from the Illinois State Police, that person displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper all discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital.  The condition of the suspect is not known. No officers were struck or injured during the incident. This investigation is open and ongoing.  