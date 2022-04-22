A St. Louis City Police Officer was injured as a police pursuit from Illinois into Missouri was ending early this morning. The chase began in Pontoon Beach and ended in north St. Louis just off Interstate 270 when the suspect vehicle struck the officer, causing a serious knee injury.
Authorities say they attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the Pontoon Beach area and the suspect fled. Spike strips were attempted as the vehicle fled but it continued onto 270 westbound into Missouri. Police say the driver lost control near Riverview and Hall Street and the driver bailed out of the vehicle which rolled into the police officer, pinning his leg. The suspect was taken into custody and the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on the ID of the driver or why they were being pursued.