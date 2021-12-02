A St. Louis County police detective was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash took place in North St. Louis County when a suspect vehicle was fleeing from another police vehicle and crashed into an unmarked police van occupied by two officers. Detective Antonio Valentine, 42, died from injuries sustained in the crash, as did the driver of the suspect vehicle. The second officer suffered minor injuries.
An incident report from St. Louis County Police states the crash took place on Chambers Road near Crete Drive just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Just before the crash, members of the Bureau of Drug Enforcement were attempting a traffic stop on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta, but it fled from officers at a high rate of speed. The unmarked police vehicle was responding to the area but was about a mile away when the suspect fled. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle apparently crossed the center line and collided with the unmarked police van. Responding units attempted life-saving efforts on Valentine as well as the driver of the suspect vehicle, but both died later at area hospitals.
Valentine had been with St. Louis County Police since 2007, was an Army combat veteran of Iraq and recently retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve.