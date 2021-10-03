Breast cancer is the leading cancer diagnosed in American women. Early detection is the key to overcoming the disease, according to an expert in the field. Each year more than 200,000 American women are diagnosed with breast cancer.
Jill Emmons Pruitt, certified oncology manager at OSF Saint Anthony's in Alton, said worry about the cost of a breast cancer diagnosis is something their financial navigator can help you with.
Health experts recommend women have an annual mammography screening after age 40. For more information, call (618) 433-7600 or visit www.cancerscreening.illinois.gov