Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service.
According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households had high-speed internet access, 35% were underconnected, and 31% had no access at all.
In downstate Illinois, residents from rural areas are sometimes forced to go to common areas to get reliable internet service.
Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Darren Bailey, said in Mt. Carmel, he noticed students congregating at the library after dark.
“They informed me that the reason they stayed open that late is because these students didn’t have broadband access and they were doing that so they could get their homework done,” said Bailey.
Bailey said the cost of installing cable in rural areas where housing is spread out may be too great, and wireless internet may be the future.
Federal lawmakers last year included billions of dollars in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help bring high speed internet service to more Americans.
The Federal Communications Commission announced this week it is authorizing around $800 million for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund for six providers to expand broadband in 19 states, including Illinois, which will receive the largest amount at $212 million.
“This round of funding supports projects using a range of network technologies, including gigabit service hybrid fiber/fixed wireless deployments that will provide end-user locations with either fiber or fixed wireless network service using licenses spectrum,” the FCC said in a news release.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker believes Illinoisans will see improvements next year.
“There are almost 3,000 Starlink satellites that have already been launched and allowing people in areas of Michigan and other parts of the country so far, starting in Illinois next year, to connect with satellites,” said Pritzker.