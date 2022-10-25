Presidential endorsements in the race for Illinois governor are revealing what issues the candidates champion.
Former President Donald Trump hasn’t recently stated support for state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. But, before the six-way GOP primary Bailey won this summer, Trump said he’s with him for the long haul.
“He wants to cut your taxes, he wants to lower your regulations down to among the lowest in the country and make Illinois competitive again because it is not competitive at all,” Trump said in June.
Bailey said then that Illinois would roll out the red carpet for Trump in 2024. Asked at a recent debate with incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker if he has recently sought Trump’s support, Bailey said he’s in charge of his own campaign.
During Tuesday’s debate, Pritzker used Trump’s support of Bailey as a cudgel.
“He’s surrounded himself with January 6th insurrectionists, sought out the No. 1 January 6th insurrectionist Donald Trump’s endorsement, and frankly it’s corrupt,” Pritzker said.
Bailey responded saying Pritzker is distracting from failed policies and looking to sow division.
“It’s all Governor Pritzker can do is he’s ate up with Donald Trump and Bruce Rauner and Republicans,” Bailey said. “The man wants to divide us as a nation. Friends, no more division. Let’s work together on what unifies us. Let’s bring safety back to our streets. Let’s restore our schools and let’s get our taxes lower so that our friends and our family quit moving out of this state.”
Friday, Pritzker released a video endorsement from former President Barack Obama.
“He’s made Illinois a national leader on so many issues we care about, raising the minimum wage, protecting voting rights, cracking down on the sale of illegal guns,” Obama said in the 30 second video production.
Pritzker and Bailey appear on the ballot along with Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter.
The election is Nov. 8. Early voting is underway.