The 38th (minus 1) annual Glassworkers Reunion is just hours away, and organizers are looking forward to seeing their former co-workers tonight (Saturday). The “minus one” is because it was canceled last year amid the pandemic.
Owens-Illinois operated Plant No. 7 on Broadway in Alton for generations. The reunion will be at the Alton VFW Post 1308.
Reunion spokesman Bob Myers said doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.
They are also looking for memorabilia to display like old bottles, pictures, Plant 7 magazines, and memorabilia from other O-I plants. Everyone, including children who attend, must buy a ticket. Tickets are $15, and you can get them by calling (618) 917-4919.