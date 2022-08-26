The 39th (minus 1) annual Glassworkers Reunion is less than a month away, and organizers are asking former workers to spread the word. The “minus one” is because it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Owens Illinois operated Plant #7 on Broadway in Alton for generations. The reunion will be held at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on Saturday, September 17th.
Doors open at 5, with dinner at 6pm. Traditionally held in October, reunion spokesman Bob Myers tells The Big Z the reason behind the earlier date.
They are also looking for memorabilia to display like old bottles, pictures, Plant 7 magazines, and other memorabilia from other O-I plants.
Everyone including children that attend must buy a ticket. Tickets are $20, and you can get them by calling 618-917-4919.