The 38th (minus 1) annual Glassworkers Reunion is just a couple of weeks away, and organizers are asking former workers to spread the word. The “minus one” is because it was canceled last year amid the pandemic. Owens Illinois operated Plant No. 7 on Broadway in Alton for generations. The reunion will be at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Reunion spokesman Bob Myers said they are trying to find as many former co-workers as possible.
They are also looking for memorabilia to display like old bottles, pictures, Plant 7 magazines, and other memorabilia from other O-I plants. Everyone, including children, who attends must buy a ticket. Tickets are $15, and you can get them by calling (618) 917-4919.