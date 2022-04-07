There’s been plenty of rain this spring, but a trend shaping up for mid-summer is catching the eye of some weather experts. Models are showing above-normal temperatures, but precipitation is showing it could drop off as we get into the summer in Central Illinois.
Ed Shimon with the National Weather Service says it may only take one month of below normal precipitation to cause problems.
In the meantime, Shimon notes the upcoming spring months are still calling for above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.