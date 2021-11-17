Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High around 65F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.