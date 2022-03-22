Illinois farmers say now is an excellent time to increase the percentage of ethanol in gasoline.
Soaring crude prices have driven up prices at the gas pump. Some farmers suggest that using more ethanol in gasoline would provide relief and make America more energy self-sufficient.
Patrick Kirchhofer, manager of the Peoria County Farm Bureau, told The Center Square that using a higher percentage of ethanol in gasoline makes a lot of sense.
“Ethanol is a clean-burning, renewable fuel that is made from corn,” Kirchhofer said.
Currently, gas stations sell gas that has a 10% blend of ethanol. Upping that percentage would benefit the economy, Kirchhofer said.
“We would like to see that blend amount increased to 15 or 20% ethanol,” Kirchhofer said.
By doubling the ethanol blend in gasoline, the United States could decrease the amount of fossil fuel that our vehicles use, Kirchhofer said. One-third of the corn grown in the Midwest is now sold to ethanol producers.
Biodiesels made from soybeans could also help the United States cut down its need for foreign oil, Kirchhofer said. Farmers use biodiesel blends in their tractors and combines on the farm. But, biodiesel is being used elsewhere.
“A lot of trucking companies are using biodiesel blends and they are seeing great results with them,” Kirchhofer said.
Unlike fossil fuels, corn and soybeans are renewables that farmers can grow every year, he said.
“Biofuel is not a finite product like petroleum and coal that once we use it, it’s gone,” Kirchhofer said. “It’s just common sense to use corn and soybeans for generating our economy.”
This spring corn growers are reeling from high fertilizer costs. High natural gas prices have driven up the cost of anhydrous ammonia – the fertilizer that provides corn with the nitrogen that it needs.
In the past six months, anhydrous ammonia has doubled in price. It now costs $1,500 a ton, according to Kirchhofer.
“Agronomists are scrambling – trying to put together some other herbicide programs that farmers can use if the traditional ones such as glyphosate and glufosinate are not available,” Kirchhofer said.
So far, supplies of the traditional fertilizers have kept up with demand so farmers have the nitrogen they need – albeit expensive nitrogen. Last fall, anticipating rising prices, Kirchhoffer said farmers bought and applied much of the nitrogen they need for this spring's planting.
“Once the temperatures drop below 50 degrees, the nitrogen stays in the soil in a form that will not leach out until the following growing season,” Kirchhofer said.
High fertilizer prices have definitely caused a lot of consternation from farmers this year, but it is nothing that they have not seen before, Kirchhofer said. Commodity prices reached near record highs last fall and the fertilizer companies reacted with price hikes for inputs.
“Companies that supply fertilizer products see that farmers have a little more money in their pockets and they say, ‘Let’s get a slice of the pie, too.’ That's happened,” Kirchhofer said.