Another Riverbend icon has died. Norma Glazebrook, 89, passed away early Monday morning at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. She had roles in many capacities in the community but may be best remembered for her role with Make-A-Wish Illinois.
She joined that organization in 1996 and fulfilled about 300 wishes in her 25 years of service. Former Big Z afternoon host Mike Montgomery worked alongside Norma for about a decade and said the charity was her passion.
One of her accomplishments at a younger age was to become a national champion twirler with the Piasa Indians Baton Twirling Drill Team in 1964 at the New York State Fair. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.