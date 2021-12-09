Alton Little Theater would like you to nominate a worthy person or family for free tickets to the upcoming Remembering Christmas show.
An anonymous donor is making the gift possible, and ALT would like the names turned in soon so the tickets can be mailed out in time for the show on Dec. 18.
Executive Director Lee Cox said many deserving families would love to see a show:
To nominate a person or family, call Alton Little Theater at (618) 462-3205 by Dec. 14. "Remembering Christmas" is an all-ages show that will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.