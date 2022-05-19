Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow explains:
Morrow says it seemed to work well with the concert series. He says the Music in the Park series is not affected by this, and will begin its season next Thursday, May 26. Likewise, the night markets in Alton will continue beginning June 2 at the Jacoby Arts Center on Broadway and the neighboring parking lot.