The Thanksgiving meal delivery will not happen at the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills this year. The long-standing tradition has apparently come to an end, as Executive Director Paul Militzer tells the Big Z they lost the leader of the effort.
He says it's disappointing.
Looking ahead to Christmas and the toy giveaway, he says they still need a few volunteers, especially for driving and riding in the trucks. Toy and monetary donations are also being accepted. For more information on volunteering, call 259-0959.