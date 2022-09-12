The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been the targets of numerous vehicle thefts nationwide after a social media video showing how to steal them was posted. Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z there have been a handful of these types of crimes in Alton.
Ford says many times the suspects will try to force their way into the Hyundai’s and Kia’s, as opposed to other makes which are often crimes of opportunity with unlocked vehicles. He says an anti-theft device such as the club could help you protect your vehicle from theft.