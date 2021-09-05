For the second year in a row, the annual labor parades in the area have been canceled. Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the Riverbend parade was set for Aug. 28, with a picnic and the end of a softball tournament at Gordon Moore Park.
But Dean Webb, president of the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, said all plans have been scrapped.
That includes the Granite City Parade, which was set for Monday (Sept. 6). The Riverbend parade is traditionally held the weekend before Labor Day so as to not conflict with the annual Labor Day parades in Granite City, Belleville, and St. Louis.