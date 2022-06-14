A more than 15-year tradition for the Independence Day holiday has been paused. The fireworks at Bethalto’s St. Louis Regional Airport will not happen this year. The celebration was scaled back last year due to an apparent lack of help.
But this year, Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost tells The Big Z there are a couple of reasons for the complete cancellation. One is because the new airport director has not been on the job long enough to get up to speed on all that the celebration entails.
He says there has been some talk about moving to a different site, possibly the sports complex, but those discussions are in the very early stages.