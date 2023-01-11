The Edwardsville Police Department does not believe an alleged threat emailed to Edwardsville High School Tuesday afternoon is credible. The person believed to be responsible for sending the email was reportedly quickly identified and located.
In a statement from the police department, it states they continue to investigate the incident and to review the investigation with the Madison County State’s Attorney for possible charges. It goes on to say they would like to remind citizens to contact their local law enforcement if they hear of any threats against the community as law enforcement takes those threats seriously and will fully investigate.