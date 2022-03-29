Northern Illinois University will use a recent grant to help train future high school science teachers.
Nearly $1.5 million will come from the National Science Foundation to fund scholarships through NIU’s Secondary Science Educator Licensure Program. Roughly 20 students could receive as much as $40,000 in assistance.
“The program's intent is to reduce the financial barriers for people who want to go into STEM teaching,” said NIU geology professor Nicole LaDue. “STEM teaching positions are notoriously hard to fill and nationwide we have retention issues in teaching.”
LaDue also heads the Noyce Scholarship Program at the school, which partners with Waubonsee Community College and West Aurora High school to encourage recruitment and preparation of STEM teachers in districts with particular needs.
“Our students already are student teaching in schools around NIU, which are high-need schools,” LaDue said. “Our students teach in rural districts, where they may be one of only a few science teachers. They teach in these districts where we have a high concentration of low income students.”
She believes NIU is a great fit to help accomplish the goals of the grant.
“Our team is already pretty strong because we have this strong background and we know what our students need,” LaDue said. “We know what it takes to be a good science teacher.”
In exchange for the scholarship, students commit to teach two years for every year of funds they receive. The program is taking additional steps to help graduates stay in the profession.
“They will be getting mentorship, so that they have someone to call if they encounter something challenging or they're feeling like they want to talk about something,” LaDue said. “We're going to be supporting them in those difficult, challenging first few years.” Nationally, nearly 50% of new teachers leave the profession within their first five years. And from 2010 to 2018, Illinois had the fifth-highest decline in the country when it came to teacher-preparation program enrollment.
“When you get your bachelor's degree in chemistry, and you see that you can make a lot more as a chemist, then you might not go into teaching,” LaDue said. “Whereas if you're really passionate about teaching, sometimes it's not affordable. This makes it so that the students can graduate with less debt and maybe actually do the career that they really care about.”
Students receiving help through the Noyce Scholarship Program must be majoring in biology, chemistry, earth and space science, environmental science, or physics and also must pursue secondary science educator licensure.
“We're really excited at NIU to be a part of this,” LaDue said. “Students see what teaching takes and how inspiring it can be. And what we're hoping there is that those students realize this is for me, this is what I feel a call to do.”