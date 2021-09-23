The NHRA returns to World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park, this weekend. More than just a sporting event, race organizers bill this as an experience even non-race fans will enjoy.
Part of that is the spectacle of watching the flames come out of the exhausts during Friday night qualifying runs. Another aspect is that every ticket is a pit pass, track spokesman John Bisci said.
Qualifying for the NHRA Midwest Nationals will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, with eliminations starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The race will be broadcast on FS1 starting at 1 p.m. Children 12 and younger will be free in general admission areas with a paid adult.