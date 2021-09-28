You are invited to the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Field Station to tour the facility and participate in an educational discussion highlighting an environmental topic on three dates in October. The Field Station Walk and Talks will leave the facility at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 6, 20, and 27.
Environmental Educator Jen Young said they are using this to reach out to the community.
The Walk and Talks will feature a different topic each day. Oct. 6 is a Wildflower Walk, Oct. 20 is a Trees Walk, and Oct. 27 is a Bat Talk, in honor of Bat Week. For more information, call the center at (618) 468-2785. All visitors will be required to mask up and observe social distancing guidelines, regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with Illinois state mandate.