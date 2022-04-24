A three-day Freshwater Symposium is being planned for this summer at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton. The facility along the Berm Highway will host three programs over the three days: Project Water Education Today; Swarovski Waterschool; and Critical Interface Network.
Kathy Fournier, environmental educator with NGRRES tells The Big Z this experience is for traditional and non-traditional educators.
Project Water Education Today is a program in which you learn how to use water education activities in your classroom to help students understand global challenges and inspire local solutions. The Swarovski Waterschool has three core principles that act as the foundation of their program –Access to Clean and Fresh Water; Water Education, and Sanitation; Health and Hygiene. Critical Interface Network teaches about Critical Zone science, an emerging field of research that links earth surface processes with human impacts. Registration is limited to the first 30 people. It is free to attend, but educators can receive 18 hours of professional development credits for an additional $15. There is also a free, optional canoe trip on July 22. To register, click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8LCZKK9