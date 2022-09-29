The Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series starts next week, on October 4. A division of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, Illinois RiverWatch hosts these talks several times a year, focusing on topics geared toward the health of local waterways.
Hannah Griffis, RiverWatch technician and volunteer coordinator tells The Big Z the first topic will be “The Ecological Consequences of Salty Fresh Water.”
Other dates are October 19, when the topic will be “Bees from Wetlands to Cities.” The series wraps up on November 2 with “Youth Water Education: Root Cause to Civic Engagement.” All talks are held at 7pm on Zoom. To sign up, visit http://www.ngrrec.org/riverwatch/events/