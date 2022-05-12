Alton Mayor David Goins addressed a gathering of federal, state, and local leaders on Wednesday at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Confluence Field Station. They were gathered for a “Mississippi River Corridor Summit on Water Infrastructure Funding” that included state co-regulators and other Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative mayors.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law mandates that 49% of the $43 billion provided through Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds be distributed as grants and forgivable loans to disadvantaged communities or communities that meet the state’s affordability criteria or certain project types. Goins stated the MRCTI represents the diverse interests and priorities contained in the jobs act.
Goins says the freshwater economy of the Mississippi River Valley is primarily made up of manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture, generating $458-billion in annual revenue directly supporting 1.3-million jobs.