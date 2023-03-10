Two documentaries produced for and in conjunction with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will be screened later this month at the Inaugural World Water Film Festival in New York City. “Mussel Grubbing: A Citizen Science Treasure Hunt,” focusing on the Illinois RiverWatch program’s citizen science work, will kick off the festival.
Danelle Haake, RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist tells The Big Z the filming began last year, providing information on the research being performed in the Sangamon River watershed.
The film’s star, Nina Carmichael, a volunteer and citizen scientist, will be a keynote speaker for the event. The other film, “Kids on the River,” will be shown three times as part of the “Kids Block” portion of the film festival.