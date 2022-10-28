A number of dignitaries were on hand Thursday to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton. Located adjacent to the Mel Price Lock and Dam, the center was founded in 2002 through a collaborative partnership between the Illinois Natural History Survey, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
Lewis and Clark now leads the effort with NGRREC as a division of the Community College. Jen Young, Media Specialist at NGRREC tells The Big Z there were a handful of speakers at the event who were very familiar with the mission.
Chapman oversaw much of the facility’s growth as college president. She says the speakers at Thursday’s celebration talked about the history of the facility.
The event was held at the Jerry Costello Field Station. Dedicated in 2010, the field station serves as a model of green construction, with minimal environmental impact, integrated renewable energy systems, and internal recycling systems.