A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution is causing some concern among businesses for fears that it gives too much power to unions.
Supporters of the amendment say it secures the right for workers to collectively bargain for wages, hours and working conditions.
But, Illinois State Director of National Federation of Independent Business Chris Davis believes this measure would cause issues for Illinois small businesses.
"Constitutional Amendment No. 1 is very problematic for small business employers," Davis told The Center Square. "It's a dramatic expansion of the Federal Labor Relations Act, National Relations Act.”
The Liberty Justice Center and the Illinois Policy Institute have brought forward legal challenges to remove the proposed Amendment from the ballot. After unsuccessful attempts in Illinois courts, they are paving the way to be heard in the Illinois Supreme Court.
Many who oppose the amendment believe it could place power into the labor unions resulting in higher taxes. But for Davis, the uncertainty of it all is a great deterrent.
"National Labor Relations Act protects our workers' rights to bargain over wages, hours and working conditions. Constitutional Amendment 1 would dramatically expand that to include an undefined economic well-being," he said
Chamber president and CEO Todd Maisch recently said to WIFR that the proposal will put political leverage into the hands of unions instead of putting in the work to offer working families more money.
"Nobody really knows what that means," Davis said. "It could dramatically handcuff employers across Illinois. There's really just an uncertainty on exactly what economic well-being means and how broadly this will be expanded."
Illinois voters will get a say on the ballot Nov. 8.