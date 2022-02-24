It’s another midweek winter storm, with a wintry mix of precipitation expected for the Riverbend today. Right now, we’re expecting snow and sleet through the day and ending later this evening. We had up to a half inch of snow in some spots Wednesday evening around the Riverbend.
In Alton, Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the ice could be a game-changer:
Jersey County’s Highway Engineer Tom Klasner tells The Big Z they are expecting a mostly snow event.
Street crews have been out all night and most roads are good to go until the next round of precipitation begins later this morning. There are scattered slick spots, so give yourself extra time to get out today and give snow plows and salt trucks room to work.
If you are traveling, here are two links that can help
Illinois
https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html
Missouri