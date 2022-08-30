The newest justice to the Illinois Supreme Court says while justices are up for election by voters, they need to strive to be nonpartisan.
Justice Lisa Holder White was sworn into the job July 7 to replace Justice Rita Garmin, who retired before the end of her term.
White came from the appellate courts and said there are some differences.
“For instance, I’m responsible for sometimes appointing judges along with my colleagues as well as swearing in attorneys, basically recruiting people to serve on various commissions and committees that come under the auspices of the court,” White told The Center Square. “So, we have a lot of administrative work. We have to work with the [Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission] and other entities that come under the court’s auspices. So, that’s the biggest difference.”
White, the first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court, is a Republican. But, she said justices have to remain neutral arbiters of the law.
“We interpret the law,” White told The Center Square. “We’re not legislators. We don’t make the laws. And so, we have to have that be top of mind at all times and realize that we have a specific role to play and I’m honored to be able to play that role and to be able to be that person on the supreme court in the 4th District who decides these matters for the citizens of Illinois. That’s my concern. I’m not trying to be a politician.”
White will be on the ballot for a full term in 2024.
On November’s ballot this year, voters in the 1st Supreme Court District will vote whether to retain Justice Mary Jane Theis. Voters in the 2nd Supreme Court District will have a choice between Republican Mark Curran and Democrat Liz Rochford. Voters in the 3rd Supreme Court district have choices between Republican Michael Burke and Democrat Mary O’Brien.