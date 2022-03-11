Lloyd Hopkins Field at Alton’s Gordon Moore Park has been completely redone, with a brand-new turf playing surface installed just in time for baseball season. Work on the project wrapped up last Friday. It’s a more than $900,000 project.
Alton Park and Recreation Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z they piecemealed the funding sources together.
The first action will be a cross-town rivalry game on Wednesday between Alton High School and Marquette. The two teams will come together for the inaugural Jack Warren Memorial Rivalry Game.
Warren was a member of the Marquette Class of 2019 and died late last year. Ticket sales will go towards the Jack Warren Scholarship Fund. Game time is 6pm. Tickets are available here: https://riverdragons.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/4