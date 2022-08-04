There’s a new leader of the Cross River Crime Task Force, and he’s one of the top investigators in Madison County. Former task force commander Jeff Connor turned over the position to Granite City’s assistant police chief Nick Novacich. Major John Franke of Alton Police will serve as a deputy commander, along with Captain Brian Koberna of the sheriff’s department. The task force’s stated goal is to combine resources to stop people from crossing state lines to commit violent crimes in Madison County.
Following his introductory news conference, the new commander spoke with The Big Z about the cooperation the task force has gotten from police agencies on the Missouri side of river, since it was established about a year ago.
Novacich said he’ll be seeking to get member police agencies to find ways to use intelligence better. And he’d eventually like the task force to become a small, dedicated unit of officers, with help from members agencies as needed.